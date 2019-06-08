TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) President Acquires $19,827.00 in Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) President William E. Siwek bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $19,827.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 49,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,696.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TPI Composites stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.87 million, a PE ratio of 277.38 and a beta of 1.42. TPI Composites Inc has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $32.74.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $3,804,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 6,633.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $5,391,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

