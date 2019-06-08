Tredje AP fonden Has $8.31 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18,918.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,462,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,339,116 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 18,239,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $522,489,000. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15,564.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,468,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 3,446,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,996,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,064,239,000 after buying an additional 1,587,214 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.92.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $166.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $167.87. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 50.53%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 72.64%.

In related news, insider Jan Siegmund sold 27,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,499,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $281,507.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,456 shares of company stock worth $5,010,669 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/tredje-ap-fonden-has-8-31-million-stake-in-automatic-data-processing-adp.html.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.