Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives $6.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRVN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Trevena in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trevena by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 592,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Trevena by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,618,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 592,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trevena by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,597,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 725,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,284,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 587,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trevena by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 80,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trevena stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,379. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

