Trex (TREX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Trex to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley downgraded Trex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Trex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.13.

TREX stock opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. Trex has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Trex had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, insider James E. Cline sold 11,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $818,713.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,897 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,840.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $313,432.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,382.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trex by 486.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,537 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 69.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,599,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,639,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

