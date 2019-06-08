Tuanche (TC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tuanche (NYSE:TC) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

“TuanChe announced its proposed acquisition of Longye International Limited, a social customer relationship management (CRM) SaaS company serving Chinese auto dealers.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst commented.

Get Tuanche alerts:

TC opened at $3.20 on Friday. Tuanche has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Tuanche (NYSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tuanche stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tuanche (NYSE:TC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

About Tuanche

TuanChe Limited operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group events that attract various consumers, as well as provides integrated marketing solutions to its industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers and enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction, creating a many-to-many environment.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuanche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.