Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 460,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,166,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 58.6% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,907,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,864,000 after buying an additional 1,443,530 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,042.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,113,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after buying an additional 1,016,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,496,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,897,000 after buying an additional 837,952 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,716,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after buying an additional 416,706 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

NYSE TWO opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

