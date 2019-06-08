Uber Technologies (UBER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UBER. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cross Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.02.

Shares of UBER opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $45.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders and eaters worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

