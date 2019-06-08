UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) Insider Sells $297,216.00 in Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) insider R Jeffrey Bailly sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $297,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 495,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,184,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 6,573 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $253,257.69.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.88. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $291.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.44.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFPT. BidaskClub downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 356,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 720,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

