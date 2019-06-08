United Fire Group (UFCS) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UFCS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of United Fire Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Fire Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

UFCS opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $61.56. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31 and a beta of -0.10.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. United Fire Group had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $332.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

In other news, VP David E. Conner sold 30,011 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,654.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Fire Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in United Fire Group by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in United Fire Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

