United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Holdings Reduced by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in United Rentals by 8,780.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,322,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $76,188,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,375,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,539,000 after purchasing an additional 641,130 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $60,853,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 248.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 613,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,087,000 after purchasing an additional 437,638 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on URI shares. Standpoint Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.91.

URI stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.60. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.28 and a twelve month high of $173.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The construction company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul I. Mcdonnell sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $1,318,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,773.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 32,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $3,958,625.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,688,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,454 shares of company stock valued at $31,195,231. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

