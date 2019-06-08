Univar Inc (UNVR) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Univar were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar during the fourth quarter worth $5,322,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Univar during the first quarter worth $1,881,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Univar by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 34,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Univar by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 310,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co increased its holdings in Univar by 23.4% in the first quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 52,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,925.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNVR opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Univar Inc has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $31.23.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price objective on Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Univar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Univar in a report on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Univar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

