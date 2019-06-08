Universal Display Co. (OLED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Universal Display has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Display to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

OLED opened at $161.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $190.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $1,241,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,068,165.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $757,250.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,486.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,283 shares of company stock worth $8,349,492 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.89 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Capital set a $194.00 target price on Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.44.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

