Unobtanium (UNO) Price Down 23% Over Last Week

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 23% against the US dollar. Unobtanium has a market cap of $22.94 million and $2,479.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $114.40 or 0.01442194 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,953.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.32 or 0.04971204 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00023490 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002124 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 200,501 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

