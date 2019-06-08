US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in National Grid plc (NGG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,909 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in National Grid by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 849,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,775,000 after purchasing an additional 661,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Grid by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 262,698 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 602.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 173,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 245.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 137,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 97,903 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

NGG stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.43. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.0256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 104.70%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

