US Bancorp DE Sells 34,899 Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,899 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Honda Motor by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 93,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 37,778 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Honda Motor by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,329,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,297,000 after acquiring an additional 349,614 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Honda Motor by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 349,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 39,118 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

NYSE:HMC opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $4,049.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4,011.69 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $60.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.28%.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

