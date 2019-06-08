VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) Position Reduced by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,147 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,476 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,326,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 272,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 272,766 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 789,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 130,096 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alfred John Jr. Knapp acquired 20,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 428,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,202.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 162,223 shares of company stock valued at $275,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $88.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 49.61% and a net margin of 98.98%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

