Vail Resorts (MTN) Issues Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $237.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $179.60 and a twelve month high of $302.76.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total value of $216,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,286.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $1,134,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,381.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.62.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

