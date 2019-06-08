VALEO/S (VLEEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of VALEO/S in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of VALEO/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. VALEO/S has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

