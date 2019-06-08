Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Holdings Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $47,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 372,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangham Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $41.15. 4,747,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,604,305. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

