Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 191.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,142 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.5% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $40.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $45.26.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) is Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/vanguard-ftse-emerging-markets-etf-vwo-is-stratos-wealth-advisors-llcs-6th-largest-position.html.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.