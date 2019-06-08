Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

VBR opened at $127.58 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $143.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

