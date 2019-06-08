Volt Information Sciences (VISI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a leading national provider of Staffing Services and Telecommunications and Information Solutions with a Fortune hundred customer base. Operating through a network of over three hundred Volt Services Group branch offices, the Staffing Services segment fulfills IT and other technical, commercial and industrial placement requirements of its customers, on both a temporary and permanent basis. The Telecommunications and Information Solutions businesses, which include the Telecommunications Services, Computer Systems and Telephone Directory segments, provide complete telephone directory production and directory publishing; a full spectrum of telecommunications construction, installation and engineering services; and advanced information and operator services systems for telephone companies. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VISI opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Volt Information Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $253.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Arnold Ursaner purchased 10,000 shares of Volt Information Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VISI. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 356,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 168,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Volt Information Sciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Volt Information Sciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,210,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 76,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Volt Information Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American Managed Service Program (MSP) segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

