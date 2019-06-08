Wacker Chemie (WCH) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €97.31 ($113.15).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €74.78 ($86.95) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €68.06 ($79.14) and a 52 week high of €139.20 ($161.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.76.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

