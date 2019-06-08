Waitr (WTRH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.68 target price on the stock.

WTRH has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waitr in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Waitr in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Waitr in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.54.

WTRH stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. Waitr has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $48.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waitr will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Meaux purchased 135,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Stough purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 165,135 shares of company stock worth $1,217,399. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,235,000. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

