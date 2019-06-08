Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power INC

Mairs & Power INC cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,926,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.8% of Mairs & Power INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $211,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 8th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

NYSE:DIS opened at $138.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $142.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $304,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,106 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

