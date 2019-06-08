Walt Disney’s (DIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $132.00. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $244.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.97. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $540,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,200 shares of company stock worth $5,098,106 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

