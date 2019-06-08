WCM Investment Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Stock

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Sidoti set a $138.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

In related news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William J. Walljasper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,602,775. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.90. 262,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,911. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $90.42 and a 12-month high of $138.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

