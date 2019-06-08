WEC Energy Group (WEC) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s FY2019 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.33.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $84.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

In other news, VP William J. Guc sold 4,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $349,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,457 shares of company stock worth $38,588,620. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,897,000 after buying an additional 140,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 34,749,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,319,871,000 after buying an additional 499,213 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

