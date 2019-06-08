Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.09 (Hold) from the eleven brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has issued a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $25.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.65 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Weight Watchers International an industry rank of 75 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WW shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $378,684.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $289,390.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WW opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.39.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.91 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

