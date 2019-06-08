West Mountain Environmental (WMT) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a media sentiment score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

West Mountain Environmental has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.02.

West Mountain Environmental Company Profile

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

