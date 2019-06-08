Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $795,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,720,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,093 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,996,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,278,000 after purchasing an additional 274,928 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,136,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,545 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,849,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,873,000 after purchasing an additional 116,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,453,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,759,000 after purchasing an additional 988,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $80.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,253. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $80.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

