Wizz Air (WIZZ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,900 at HSBC

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price decreased by HSBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WIZZ. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,750 ($49.00) to GBX 4,000 ($52.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,550 ($46.39) to GBX 3,480 ($45.47) in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,466.45 ($45.30).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 3,534 ($46.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,814 ($49.84).

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,030 ($39.59), for a total value of £2,181,600 ($2,850,646.81).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.