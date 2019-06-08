Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $2.44 Million Position in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 335.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

Shares of CAG opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other news, Director Joie A. Gregor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $208,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,807. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

