Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 51.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,189 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 97.5% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $179.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.35.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $165.54 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $140.82 and a 52 week high of $193.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.16. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $52,671.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $350,472.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,758,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

