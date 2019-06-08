YEE Hits One Day Trading Volume of $251,096.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, YEE has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. YEE has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $251,096.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, DEx.top, Huobi and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $758.92 or 0.09669434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00039023 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001747 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013449 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000587 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, DEx.top, CoinTiger, ABCC, Huobi, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.