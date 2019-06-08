YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW) Stake Increased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 59.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,694 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in YRC Worldwide were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in YRC Worldwide by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,769,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 104,796 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in YRC Worldwide by 19.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 271,245 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in YRC Worldwide by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 678,706 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in YRC Worldwide by 29.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 733,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 166,915 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YRCW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens set a $5.00 price objective on shares of YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

NASDAQ:YRCW opened at $3.96 on Friday. YRC Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YRC Worldwide Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

