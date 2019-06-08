Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.78. GMS posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.13). GMS had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $723.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

GMS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,300. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GMS by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of GMS by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

