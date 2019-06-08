Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

SELB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 254,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,368. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 87.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

