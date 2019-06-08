Zacks: Analysts Expect Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) will report $2.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $3.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $11.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $12.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $12.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AA. TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Alcoa by 2,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

NYSE:AA traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $21.44. 3,970,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.