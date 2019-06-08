Zacks: Analysts Expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.48. Cactus reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 12.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cactus from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cactus from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Cactus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Shares of WHD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.76. 449,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,570. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cactus has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $40.97.

In other news, Director Alan Semple sold 9,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $328,040.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 1,935,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $69,547,509.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,173,649 shares of company stock valued at $78,099,209. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after buying an additional 157,952 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

