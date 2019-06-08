Zacks: Analysts Expect Infosys Ltd (INFY) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.12. Infosys posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.62 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 target price on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 5.1% during the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 56.2% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 5.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 50.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Infosys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. Infosys has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.