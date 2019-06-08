Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is $0.09. Liberty Media Formula One Series C posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.27 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

FWONK stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.12. 702,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,887. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.