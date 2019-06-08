Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.40 Million

Analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) will announce sales of $236.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $226.80 million and the highest is $246.00 million. CSG Systems International posted sales of $213.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full-year sales of $951.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $986.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $974.00 million, with estimates ranging from $943.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $227.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ CSGS traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.41. 241,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,441. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

In other CSG Systems International news, Director Donald Reed sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $313,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,066.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

