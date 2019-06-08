Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) will report $204.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.78 million and the highest is $207.34 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $248.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $716.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $714.44 million to $719.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $799.61 million, with estimates ranging from $788.80 million to $818.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Guidewire Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.40.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $334,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,418 shares in the company, valued at $702,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $2,109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,725.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Guidewire Software by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Guidewire Software by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Guidewire Software by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.00, a P/E/G ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $109.06.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

