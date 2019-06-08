Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) to announce sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for L3 Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. L3 Technologies reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that L3 Technologies will report full year sales of $10.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.85 billion to $11.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.41 billion to $11.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for L3 Technologies.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.37. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. L3 Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on L3 Technologies from $232.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised L3 Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on L3 Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLL. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,734,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,857,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96,559 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 114,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in L3 Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLL stock opened at $256.37 on Friday. L3 Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.76 and a 1-year high of $257.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

