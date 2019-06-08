Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages expect Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) to announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Perrigo to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price objective on Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.15.

PRGO stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 674,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in Perrigo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Perrigo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

