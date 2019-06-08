Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Announce $3.70 EPS

Equities analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.19 and the highest is $3.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings of $2.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.09 to $13.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.61 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $770.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $589.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $641.82.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 1,188 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $807,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,480,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 12,658 shares of company stock valued at $8,180,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $17.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $709.87. The stock had a trading volume of 595,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,080. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $383.20 and a 12-month high of $727.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

