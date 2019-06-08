Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.23). Euronav reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.08 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 target price on shares of Euronav and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Euronav by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 39,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EURN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.91. Euronav has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

