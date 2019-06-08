Zacks: Brokerages Expect Store Capital Corp (STOR) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts expect Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Store Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Store Capital posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Store Capital.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

STOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $34.00 price target on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Store Capital to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Store Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Store Capital by 20.8% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 56,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 98,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 984,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,868,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STOR opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. Store Capital has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

