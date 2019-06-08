Zacks: Brokerages Set $5.50 Target Price for Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI)

Shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) have received an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $5.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Perion Network an industry rank of 94 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,159. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $79.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 103,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 43,774 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Perion Network by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,208,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 108,877 shares during the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

